2nd PGF Inter-Club National Golf begins today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Inter-Club Golf Tournament will be contested at the coaxing Karachi Golf Club Golf Course located at PNS Karsaz.This Inter Club Golf Tournament was introduced last year by the PGF and involves an engagement of golfing skills between the champion club teams of the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and Sindh who have surfaced in this exalted position after completion of weeding out rounds in each province.While Lahore Garrison are the top ones from Punjab,Karachi Golf Club are the unrivalled ones from Sindh and Peshawar Golf Club are the prime ones from KP.This tournament between the champion clubs will be held from September 10th to 12th and the participating teams comprise of four men amateur golfers,four senior amateurs (above 55 years age),three women amateurs,three junior boys in age bracket upto 15 years, three junior boys (above 15 to 18 years)and three junior girls(age upto 21 years).

The team members add up to a total of twenty and the mix is certainly an onerous one requiring considerable advance planning and strategizing, as unearthing players especially in the junior boys and girls category is not too established a routine. However with the introduction of this format,clubs have initiated attempts to develop talent in these categories and the situation this year is far better than it was last year as is evident from the fact that three girls under the age of 21 years and six boys below 18 years age are in the run for appearing as value adders for their parent clubs success at the national level.And this augurs well for the game of golf in Pakistan.Form of play will be stroke play gross and the club team that emanates as the championswill earn a cash prize of one million rupees plus a resplendent trophy with medals for each team member of the victorious team. The runners-up will also get medals.During the days of the contest high quality golf is expected and some electrifying moments are likely to develop as the combat will be rigorous, strenuous and formidable.













