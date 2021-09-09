Dubai Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souvenir

Dubai residents and international visitors alike will get a special passport as a souvenir while exploring the 200-plus participating pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The vibrant yellow passport encourages visitors to see as many pavilions as possible during the 182-day event and helps them to relive those special moments after they leave the mega-event.

Mimicking a real passport, no two are alike, including enhanced security features – a unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details, and hidden watermarked images on each page.

Linking the past with the present, the passport celebrates the UAE’s Golden Jubilee year with a special page stamped in gold foil, featuring a photograph of the nation’s Founding Father – His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – taken in 1971 when the UAE celebrated the birth of the nation.

The 50-page booklet also contains designs and pictures of the three Thematic Pavilions, as well as Al Wasl Plaza – the crown jewel of the Expo site – plus other Dubai landmarks, such as the city’s iconic skyline.

Priced at AED 20, the Expo 2020 Dubai passport is available for purchase from all official Expo 2020 Dubai stores located across the Expo site, the Expo 2020 Dubai store located in Dubai Airports’ Terminal 3 and expo2020dubai.com/onlinestore.