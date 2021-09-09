Arrest warrants issued for Iffat and Ali Gul Pir

Arrest warrants of actress and host Iffat Omar and actor Ali Gul Pir have been issued in defamation case filed by singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar against the two actors.

Ali Zafar had filed a defamation case against Iffat and Ali after the two took him to the cleaners during days of Meesha-Ali clash.

Singer Meesha Shafi had alleged Ali Zafar of harassing her and Iffat and Ali Gul Pir had openly supported Meesha, alleging Ali of being a harasser.

Both have been facing court notices, now the court has issued arrest warrants and rejected the plea of exemption from appearing in court.

In a written order, the Judicial Magistrate has issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for actress Iffat Omar and Ali Gul Pir. The court also directed singer Meesha Shafi and Maham Javed to appear before the court at the next hearing.

The court has also rejected the plea of accused Leena Ghani and Fareeha Ayub and said that the accused are failing to satisfy the court regarding the exemption of permanent attendance while the FIA lawyer also opposed the plea of the accused for permanent exemption from attendance.

Court said that all the accused are failing to satisfy the court in this regard by not showing presence in the court.

It is to be remembered that in the previous court trial Iffat Omar’s health also reportedly got deteriorated and she got fainted. In place of Meesha, her mother was appearing before court, in previous trials.