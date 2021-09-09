Jennifer Lawrence expecting first baby with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a mom! The 31-year-old star of The Hunger Games is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, the actress’ representative confirmed to People on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Jennifer has previously made it clear she would love to start a family, telling Diane Sawyer in 2015, “I definitely want to be a mother.” The next year, she shared with Glamour, “I imagine I’ll have children and then my whole life will just seem complete.”

Jennifer and Cooke tied the knot at a Rhode Island wedding ceremony in October 2019. During an appearance on a podcast in October 2020, the Oscar-winning actress said her one wedding regret involved her Bachelorette party.

“I had a major sleepover at my apartment, but I will say I regret not planning a big one,” she said at the time. “My friend was getting married close to me, and I went to her Bachelorette, and then we ended up-typical Leo-we called it my Bachelorette.”

This is an exciting time for Jennifer for numerous reasons, as this week saw the release of the first trailer for her star-studded new film Don’t Look Up, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep from director Adam McKay.

Jennifer split from director Darren Aronofsky in late 2017, and the following year, she started dating Cooke, a 37-year-old New York City-based art gallerist. He popped the question in February 2019, and the answer was clearly a no-brainer, despite Jennifer having said previously she wasn’t sure if she would ever marry.

During an interview on the NAKED with Catt Sadler podcast, Jennifer offered insight into her decision to make things official with Cooke. “We wanted to commit fully,” she shared at the time. “And, you know, he’s my best friend. I feel very honoured to become a Maroney.”

The Dark Phoenix was even more succinct when she gushed to Entertainment Tonight in June 2019, “Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life.” Of course, we have a feeling the mom-to-be is soon going to meet a person who will be right up there on the list of her favourite people.