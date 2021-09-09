It’s a long way to go to feel normal again: Mandira

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi is back on her fitness regime after a long break. Ever since June 30, the actress has been reeling from the death of her late husband Raj Kaushal, who succumbed to a heart attack on the day. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed in workout gear with a glimpse of her fitness watch.

In the caption, she penned a note on how it will take her a long time to feel normal again. She revealed that she tries to find a purpose and positive approach towards each day despite the challenges.

She wrote, “It’s a long way to go to feel normal again. Emotionally, mentally and physically. But I wake up every morning with purpose and aim for as much positivity that I can muster. And in all of this I still practice #gratitude..because there is always, always something to be grateful for. Have a nice day all of you. #nirbhaunirvair.”

Mandira’s husband Raj Kaushal suffered a massive heart attack on June 30, 2021, and succumbed to it. He was 49. Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, My Brother… Nikhil among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a 4-year-old girl child, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.