Shamita opens up on first boyfriend’s death, breaks down in tears

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty recently revealed that her first boyfriend died in a car accident in a conversation with her friend and housemate Neha Bhasin.

As seen in the live feed of the reality show, while sitting in the garden area, Shamita told Neha that her first beau passed away in a car accident which left her deeply hurt and unable to let people into her life.

Neha asked her, “You loved somebody who passed away?”, to which Shamita replied, “First boyfriend, car accident.”

Breaking down into tears, she also told Neha, “For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn’t allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga to get myself together, to put the pieces back together. I’d much rather take care of myself and be on my own.”

Meanwhile, Shamita and Raqesh have been facing a rough patch for quite some time now. In the latest episode, the couple had an explosive argument in which they decided to continue the show as solo participants and not together.

The two have gotten into fights over Divya Agarwal’s friendship with Raqesh Bapat which irks Shamita. The actress has also accused Raqesh of not defending during a fight in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

From other contestants’ perspectives, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal often label Shamita as bossy and criticise Raqesh for being ‘spineless’ and ‘indecisive’.

The Bigg Boss OTT, which is streaming on Voot Select, will see singers and siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar appear on the show as special guests soon.