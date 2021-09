Khuda aur Mohabbat 3, written by novelist Hashim Nadeem, has been entertaining viewers for last six months. The serial’s latest episode has created more interest and curiosity about what will happened to the central characters. Thirty-one episodes have aired so far but it doesn’t look like the drama is concluding any time soon. Khuda aur Mohabbat 3 has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and stars Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan. They are playing Mahi and Farhad.