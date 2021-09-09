Bilawal seeks PML-N’s help to oust Buzdar, PM Imran

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Thursday said PML-N’s ‘duplicitous policy’ can no longer work, adding that he has asked the party to ‘respect the vote and use it against the government’.

“Either you should play your role as an opposition party or accept that you are the government’s facilitators but your duplicitous policy will no longer work,” the PPP chairman said while addressing a workers’ convention in Rahim Yar Khan. “We will force PML-N to play its role as an opposition party and oust Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. They cannot back out from using vote [against the government] after seeking respect for [people’s votes],” he said

Bilawal said if the opposition parties do nothing against the Buzdar government, it will prove that their politics is neither of resistance nor of reconciliation but of hypocrisy. “The people will never forgive you [PML-N] if you back out now […] you will have to do something now, otherwise your hypocrisy will be exposed before the people of Punjab,” he said, adding that the opposition should unite and struggle against the government. He predicted that Buzdar was a mere ‘puppet’ and he would be sent packing soon.

Bilawal urged PML-N to join forces with PPP to oust Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as when the ‘puppet’s puppet falls, so will the prime minister’.

The PPP chairman said only together can the osave Punjab, as he told PML-N that Buzdar could only continue his reign as the chief minister if the Shahbaz Sharif-led party had its own interests behind his rule. “You have to do one of two things – either resign or use your vote.”