Pakistan warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said Pakistan and Qatar would continue to play their facilitative role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference here along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, he said they had discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. Reminding of the facilitative role played by Qatar during peace talks on Afghanistan, he said Pakistan and Qatar had a shared vision and objective to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan. “We will continue to be partners for peace in Afghanistan. I recognize the positive facilitative role of Qatar in the peace process of Afghanistan.”

Qatari leadership especially the foreign minister showed perseverance and determination in moving forward in the peace process for Afghanistan and it would eventually pay off, he noted. “I briefed the foreign minister on more than 20 interactions with foreign ministers of different countries,” he told adding during his recent visits to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Iran he consulted on the situation in Afghanistan. Qureshi underlined the need for a more coordinated approach on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

He said he had exchanged views with the Qatari minister about collective steps that were needed to be taken to keep Afghanistan peaceful, secure and stable and ensure that Afghanistan should not become a haven for proxy wars.