Pakistan highlights role of peacekeepers in Africa

Pakistan has underscored primary role of the Security Council in developing a robust transition framework, based on a coherent and comprehensive analysis of the root causes of conflict. In a statement submitted to UN Security Council, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram highlighted the role of Pakistan’s peacekeepers in helping countries transition from conflict to peace. He said Pakistan s peacekeeping contingents serving the world body played a key role in some of the most successful transitions from conflict to peace, such as in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burundi and Timor-Leste. He said Pakistan also considers regional partnerships as a useful vehicle to promote the peace-building priorities during and beyond transitions. He said Pakistani peacekeepers have also supported host authorities in holding peaceful elections, disarmament of rebels, de-mining operations and protection of civilians including through capacity building and training of local police and other law enforcement agencies.













