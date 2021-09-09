Geelani’s death a big loss for Kashmir freedom struggle

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday said Syed Ali Geelani’s martyrdom was a colossal loss for the Kashmiri nation and the way he led the Kashmiri resistance movement was unmatched in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a webinar titled ‘The End of an Era: The Legacy of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’, at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), to pay tributes to the father of Kashmiri freedom struggle Syed Ali Geelani Shaheed.

He said that the firm resolve shown by Geelani was an exemplary chapter in the history of Kashmiri resistance struggle.

Shehryar Afridi said that neither Hindutva regime in India could subdue Syed Ali Geelani, nor India could lure through temptations.

He said that the late Geelani employed all options – from electoral politics to public agitation – and made sure that friends or foes could not point fingers at his commitment and dedication to the cause of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation.

“Syed Ali Geelani taught us a lesson that one must not give up in any circumstances and remain committed to the cause. He single-handedly changed the course of history by instilling a spirit of freedom in every Kashmiri,” he remarked.

Shehryar Afridi said that Indian genocide plan in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) could not kill the free spirit of the Kashmiri nation.

“India may have killed Syed Ali Geelani in custody and buried him without his family attending his funeral but India could not bury his soul. Today, every single Kashmiri is Geelani. This struggle is continuous and will continue till Kashmir gets freedom from illegal Indian occupation,” he said.

He added that the recent triumph of Afghan Taliban had once again proved that no invading power, even the sole super power of the world, could hold a nation slave if the invaded nation was committed to fight for freedom till the end.

He said that global dynamics were changing and the day was not far when Kashmiris would be free from illegal Indian occupation.

“Pakistan stands by Kashmiris through thick and thin. Pakistan will employ all diplomatic and political tools to help the Kashmiris’ cause of freedom,” asserted the Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir. Kashmiri activist Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai said that Syed Ali Geelani was steadfast in his devotion to Kashmir cause and he was highly impressed by the dedication and commitment of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He alleged that the Modi’s might could neither intimidate nor purchase Geelani Sahab. Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai said that Geelani was an uncompromising Kashmiri leader which added a new chapter to the Kashmiri history.

Quoting various articles published in the leading Western media outlets, Dr Fai said that the international media highlighted the sacrifices made by Syed Ali Geelani and also articulated the clear vision of Geelani about Kashmiri freedom movement. He emphasized his faith that the people of IIOJK would always stay committed to the path led by Syed Ali Geelani.

Glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani were paid by IRS President Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz to Syed Ali Geelani. Ambassador Nadeem added that Ali Geelani used to live a simple life but he was a beacon of resistance for Kashmiri resistance leaders. He said that Kashmir was the longest unfinished agenda at the UNSC and it had to be settled. Ambassador Afrasiab, Iftikhar Gilani, the son in law of Syed Ali Geelani, Fauzia Yaqoob and Dr Shaheen Akhtar also addressed the webinar.