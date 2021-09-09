Ch Sarwar for awareness in varsities to curb violence against women

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has decided to launch an awareness campaign in universities to curb violence and sexual harassment against women. He asked for the recommendations regarding the campaign from vice chancellors of universities within one week. Women Peace Council will also collaborate for awareness campaign.

According to details, Sarwar had a meeting with a delegation of Women Peace Council led by member of Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar. On this occasion the Patron-in-chief of Women Peace Council Begum Perveen Sarwar, teachers and students from different educational institutions, and representatives of NGOs were present.

During the meeting, the delegation of Women Peace Council Punjab shared their concerns with Governor Punjab regarding rising incidents of violence and sexual harassment with women in Lahore and other cities of Punjab, and demanded reforms in judicial system for handing down timely verdicts in cases of harassment along with the awareness campaigns in universities and on different forums.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar said that these shameful incidents with women have become even more dangerous than cancer. In order to stop such incidents the decisions in courts must be given within six months. He stressed that there must be special judges for such cases like the special judges for the cases of overseas Pakistanis, adding that he will especially discuss this matter with the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court.

Governor Punjab said that role of women in the progress of Pakistan is highly appreciative, adding that we will not compromise on women’s safety. The criminals involved in violence against women deserve no leniency and will be dealt with iron hands. He said that in order to stop incidents of violence against women a special campaign will be launched after taking the recommendation from the Vice Chancellors of the universities.

Women Peace Council Patron-in-Chief, Begum Perveen Sarwar said that it is time to make such laws so that the women do not have to face the difficulties for justice, adding that in England, women do not have to go to police station for recording statements, instead police goes to victim’s home and their identity is never revealed. She said, “The women council is ready to cooperate with the government institutions because we all have to work together to stop such incidents.”