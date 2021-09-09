Imran Khan has emerged as leader of int’l stature: Haleem

The Central Vice President PTI and leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a leader of international stature who is promoting positive image of sovereign and independent Pakistan across the world.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Thursday, reproved PPP chairman and said that Bilawal who was currently on visit of Punjab has nothing to speak and his mere rhetoric only comprised same repeated dialogues.

Servitude of foreign powers was a specialty of Asif Zardari, who for the sake of power used to spend months in the US for lobbying and flattering American authorities, he said, adding that actions speak louder than words and whatever one did in the past was not hidden from anyone. The leader of the opposition said that 341 drone attacks were carried out during PPP regime while Imran Khan conveyed a clear message by saying “absolutely not”.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that federal government’s people centric policies to deal with COVID-19 situation in the country were lauded worldwide while Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan was clear and in the best interest of the country and leaders of Muslim countries were in contact with PM Imran Khan.