IGP Punjab lauds sacrifices of police martyrs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday said that police officials who martyred their lives in the line of duty for protecting the lives and properties of the citizens were the proud of police force.

During a visit to Police Lines, Headquarters, the IGP said martyrs of Punjab Police, were gratified asset of Punjab Police as their everlasting sacrifices inspire the police force to discharge its duties and make more sacrifices for the protection of basic rights of the citizens.

On the occasion, the children of Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed presented bouquets to IGP Punjab on the memorial of martyrs while a police squad presented traditional salute to the IGP as he arrived at the police lines.

Rao Sardar also laid floral wreath at police martyrs monument and prayed for the departed souls of the martyred police personnel. Later the IGP visited Shaheed Constable Shahid Rehman School of firearms training and conducted firing practice on digitally controlled target.

Rao also visited the Shaheed Constable Altaf Hussain Mess and police welfare center and interacted with the police officials. The IG praised the facilities being provided to the officials at the mess and at the Police welfare project.