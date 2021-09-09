APHC slams vilification campaign against Hurriyat leaders

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the vilification campaign of the Indian agencies, paid media and the fascist RSS elements in the territory to malign the Hurriyat leaders.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar challenged the Indian agencies and the RSS elements to face the people of Kashmir in an open air and lift restrictions on the freedom of expression, association and assembly of people then they would know the roots of these leaders.

He said that the new office holders of APHC, appointed after the martyrdom of Syed Ali Gilani, would be firm to follow the ideology of the veteran martyred leader.

The spokesman urged the United Nations to play its part in giving relief of civil liberties to the people and setting at liberty all the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including the APHC new Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt and Vice Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah.