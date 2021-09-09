Finance minister, BOP President inaugurate Amin Hall at LCCI

A ceremony was held at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) to inaugurate the newly renovated historic Amin Hall. Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Finance Minister Punjab government, inaugurated the newly renovated hall. The renovation of the hall was made possible due to sponsorship by the Bank of Punjab (BOP).

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “LCCI serves as a bridge between government and business community. We always look forward to LCCI’s valuable feedback on our policies. The renovation of Amin Hall by the BOP will surely provide the business community with the opportunity toconduct its meetings in an improved and better environment. BOP has always supported the government in financing its projects particularly in housing and SME sectors. The Bank of Punjab under the dynamic leadership of Zafar Masud has a pro-business approach.”

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Masud, BOP President and CEO said, “The business community is backbone of the economy. The Bank of Punjab is providing most relevant banking products and services on priority to the business community.The renovation of Amin Hall is a little token of support from BOP for the business community of Lahore. We will continue to work with LCCI & business community for their financing and banking needs, particularly in the area of SME in future.”

Speaking at the inauguration, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah appreciated support provided by the Bank of Punjab for renovation of Amin Hall and praised the BOP for having established a dedicated booth since October 2020 at LCCI to facilitate businessmen.