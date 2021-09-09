Pakistan keen to strengthen ties with Egypt: envoy

To boost its engagement with African region, Pakistan is keen to consolidate ties with Egypt in areas of mutual interest particularly politics, economics, commerce and defence.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Egypt Ambassador Sajid Bilal expressed these views at a seminar titled ‘Pakistan’s Engagement with Africa – the Continent of the Future’, held in Egypt’s capital Cairo.

The event organised by embassy of Pakistan in Cairo marked the ‘Pakistan-Egypt Friendship Day’ that gathered speakers from the Egyptian government, the Egyptian Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Cairo and the think-tank community, says a message received here from Cairo.

Ambassador Bilal underlined the progress made in strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Egypt as part of the government’s Engage Africa policy.

He highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

“The new Pakistan offers itself as a melting pot for positive global interests by providing enhanced connectivity and economic bases as development strategy,” he stressed.

The video message of Foreign Minister Shah MahmoodQureshi was screened at the occasion dilating upon the Engage Africa Policy.

The embassy’s Trade and Investment Attaché, in her presentation, highlighted trade and investment potential of Pakistan as well as the business-friendly initiatives and reforms undertaken by the present government.

The panelists shared their perspectives about Pakistan’s ‘Engage Africa’ Policy and Pakistan-Egypt bilateral relations with particular focus on the available win-win trade and investment opportunities.

The Assistant Foreign Minister for African Organizations and Communities, in her remarks welcomed the timely initiative of the Embassy to hold the seminar on Africa, as the Continent is poised to provide opportunities for economic cooperation and investment.

The students of the Pakistan International School in Cairo performed on Pakistani and Egyptian music, followed by a luncheon.