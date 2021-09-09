Noor Mukadam murder: suspects demand in-camera hearing

An Islamabad court resumed on Thursday the hearing of the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case. Prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, his parents and three others appeared before District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani.

The court directed all the suspects, including Zahir Jaffer and his parents as well as Therapy Works CEO and five his employees, who are out on bail, to appear on next hearing on Sept 23 when they will provided copies of the case challan.

The judge ruled that copies of the charge-sheet will be provided once all the suspects are in attendance.

Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi informed the court that he would move a plea seeking in-camera hearing of the case, to which the judge remarked that he would decide it as per law after it is filed.

Zahir Jaffer has been found guilty in the case challan with his parents and Therapy Works CEO and employees as accomplices. On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir Jaffer, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.