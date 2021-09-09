UBL pays tribute to Dr Amjad for his Ramon Magsaysay award

The senior management of UBL’s Islamic Banking division, recently hosted a dinner in Lahore in honor of Dr Amjad Saqib, founder of Akhuwat Foundation for bringing home the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Considered as the highest accolade in Asia, the award has been given in recognition of his contributions in introducing interest and collateral free micro financing for the vulnerable segments of society.

Picture shows Zia Ijaz, Group Executive, Branch Banking & International (2nd right) presenting a memento on behalf of UBL to Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib (3rd right) to honour his achievement. Also seen in the picture are senior executives from both institutions.