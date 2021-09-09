COAS meets CIA chief to discuss Afghanistan, regional security

RAWALPINDI: On Thursday, William Joseph Burns, the director of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), met with General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the developing situation in Afghanistan and regional security, the military’s media wing said.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the Director-General of ISI, also participated in the meeting.

“It was reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for [the] Afghan people,” the ISPR said.

William Joseph Burns praised Pakistan’s positive role in Afghanistan, including the successful evacuation operation, efforts for regional stability and vowed to play a vital role to improve diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier, the US intel chief had visited New Dehli, where he met Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.