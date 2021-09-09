Khusro directs Petroleum Division to ensure gas supply to fertiliser plants

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday directed the officials of the petroleum division to ensure the supply of RLNG/gas to fertiliser plants in order to meet the target of local production of urea fertiliser.

In the wake of plans to fulfill the demand of urea fertiliser during the coming “rabi” sowing season, the consultative meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, said in a press release issued.??

The chair was told that projected requirement of urea fertiliser is estimated around 3.2 MMT for rabi season 2021-22.

However, urea demand would be met by domestic production, officials apprised the minister.? He said that this would ensure the timely availability of fertiliser to farmers and enhance the agricultural output to meet the requirement of food crops in the country.