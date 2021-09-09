FPCCI establishes research center to promote trade and business

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hayat Magoon on Wednesday said that the federation has established a state of the art research center in its capital office for the promotion of trade and business activities across the country.

He said that in this research center the services of highly qualified professionals and experts have been hired, which would be mutually beneficial for investors as well as for all chambers of commerce across the country and provide them policy guidelines to flourish trade activities.

Addressing the representatives of all chambers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Nasser Hayat said that the unity and mutual understanding of the members of the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was an example for the entire business community of the country.?

He urged the need to work together to develop the national economy on a sustainable basis, promote business and trade activities, adding that the problems of the business community would be addressed on priority basis and they would be facilitated from the platform of FPCCI. FPCCI head also thanked all the participants from KP chambers and said that the federation was an institution for every businessman across the country and always ready for serving the business community.