BankIslami collects ‘Brand of the Year 2021’ Award in Islamic Banking

BankIslami, the country’s leading Islamic finance institution, continues to receive acknowledgments for its momentous performance, the latest being Pakistan’s coveted national accolade, ‘Brand of the Year 2021’. BankIslami was awarded in the Islamic Finance category. The Award was presented to President and CEO, BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali by the Honorable President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi. The organization, has previously won the Award in 2019 and 2020 as well. With its innovative and digital-centric services BankIslami is revolutionising the Sharia-compliant banking space across the country.

Brands of the Year Award is one of Pakistan’s most respected honours presented to organisations which can achieve critical success factors within the management of their brands. BankIslami has had an impressive track record over the years especially when it comes to creating a strong, resilient and sustainable brand image within the minds of its consumers. Being one of the most technologically advanced financial institutions, the Bank makes constant efforts to diversify its service offerings in a way that can benefit the customers to the greatest extent. BankIslami recently reported that its deposits crossed PKR 300 billion highlighting the trust that customers place with the organization.

Commenting on the development, President and CEO, BankIslami, Syed Amir Ali stated; “At BankIslami, we believe in providing the most convenient Shariah-compliant financial services in the market to our customers and all other stakeholders. We’re continuing to increase financial inclusion across the country by establishing credibility and a reputation as a bank that makes banking easier for its customers. Being recognised by a platform like Brand of the Year is a huge accomplishment for us, and we want to maintain our momentum in the future.”

BankIslami has also been recognised at numerous international platforms for its achievements including the Global Islamic Finance Awards where the organisation won the ‘Best Islamic Banking Brand’ Award.