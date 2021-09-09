Pakistan earns $566m by exporting transport services during FY 2020-21

Pakistan earned $566.945 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.?

This shows a decrease of 23.50 percent as compared to $741.060 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services however witnessed an increase of 31.09 percent, by going up from $59.070 million last year to $77.435 million during the period under review.