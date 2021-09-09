Rupee recovers 38 paisa against US dollar

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs167.5 and Rs168.6 respectively. The price of euro has depreciated by Rs1.12 and closed at Rs197.80 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.92, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of Rs1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs230.09 as compared to its last closing of Rs231.57. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 10 paisa each to close at Rs45.53 and Rs44.59 respectively.













