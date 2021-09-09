Gold price declines by Rs500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs500 and was traded at Rs111,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs112,000 in the local market on the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs95,593 against its sale at Rs96,022 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs87,626 from Rs88,020. The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained stable at Rs1,430 and Rs1,226, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $1,800 against its sale at $1,812.













