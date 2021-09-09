Readymade garment exports witnessed record increase 9.83pc

Exports of ready-made garments during the first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 9.83 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year. During the period from July 21, Ready-made garments worth the $301,188 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the $274,237 of the same period of the previous year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of bed wear increased by 8.28 percent, worth $263,343 were exported as compared to worth $243,198 in the same period of the previous year. During the period under view, other textile materials exports increased by 17.98 percent as worth $57,537 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the $48,769 of the same period of the previous year.













