Ayeza Khan was recently spotted all-smiles with Indian singer Neha Kakkar and her husband. The star, who is reportedly vacationing in Dubai with husband Danish Taimoor, crossed paths with Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on their getaway. Turning to her Instagram later, Ayeza shared an all-smiles photo of herself and Danish with the couple. Ayeza also received a nod of approval on her phot o from Kakkar herself. “God bless you both! You’re both so beautiful,” wrote Neha in the comments.