China ready to maintain contacts with new govt

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that the Chinese government is ready to maintain communication with new government and leaders in Afghanistan. “The Chinese government is still operating in Afghanistan. We are ready to maintain communication with the new government in Afghanistan and leaders,” Wang Wenbin said during a regular briefing. He hoped the new Afghan administration in the capacity of interim government will broadly solicit the opinions of all ethnic groups and factions and echo the expectations of Afghan people and aspiration of the international community. Wang said that the Chinese side pays attention to the formation of the government and the announcement of some people in Afghanistan. “This has put an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan after over three weeks and the necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue the post war reconstruction,” he added. He said that the Chinese side noticed that the Afghan Taliban said that the interim government has formed to restore social and economic order as soon as possible. Reiterating China’s position on the Afghan issue, he said,” We always respect the sovereignty and independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan adhere to non-interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and support the Afghan people independently choosing the development path suited to the country’s conditions,” he added.













