Taliban’s handover of military bases to China, Pakistan ‘purely fake news’

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has termed Indian media’s groundless report on Taliban’s handover of military bases to China and Pakistan ‘purely fake’, Gawdar Pro reported on Wednesday.

An Indian newspaper had reported that Taliban can hand over Afghan airbase in Bagram to China, and Kandahar base to Pakistan for operational purposes. It claimed that China and Taliban are discussing this matter, and Pakistan Air Force engineers are inspecting all the five former US airbases in Afghanistan.

“I can tell you this is purely fake news,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a regular press conference.

“On Sep 6, Wang Wenbin just highlighted China’s position on the Afghan issue as ‘clear and consistent’. We always respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and support the Afghan people in independently choosing a development path suited to their national conditions. We also support Afghanistan in forming an open, inclusive and broadly representative government, pursuing moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, resolutely fighting against all kinds of terrorist forces and developing friendly relations with other countries, especially neighboring countries,” he said at the press conference.”