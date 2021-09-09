Covid-19 claims 83 more lives across country

The national tally of total active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday reported 91,747 with 3,902 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,387 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

Eighty-three patients died on Wednesday, including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 5,389 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The national Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.44%. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

Some 60,537 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday. Around 1,071,976 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,190,136 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 32,942, Balochistan 32,456, GB 10,084, ICT 101,550, KP 165,980, Punjab 406,960 and Sindh 440,164. About 26,413 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. A total of 18,223,308 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.