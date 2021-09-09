Pakistan welcomes APHC decision to appoint Masarat Butt as new chief

Pakistan has welcomed the decision by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to appoint Masarrat Aalam Butt as the new Chairman of APHC along with Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar as Vice Chairmen. The Foreign Office in a statement today, said APHC is the true representatives of the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its leadership is the real voice of their aspirations.

APHC leaders have for years been in the forefront of the struggle for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. They will undoubtedly receive the support of the masses as the torchbearers of the Kashmiris’ struggle against illegal Indian occupation of the parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

On its part, Pakistan will continue to provide all possible assistance to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.