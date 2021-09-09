Pakistan Navy conducts trilateral naval drills with US, Germany

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir on Wednesday participated in trilateral maritime exercise with American ship USS Shiloh and German Navy ship FGS Bayern in North Arabian Sea. Earlier, PNS Alamgir participated in a separate exercise with US Navy ship, said a Pakistan Navy news release. The exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability, mutual learning and experience sharing among participating navies. The exercise proved to be mutually rewarding in strengthen navy to navy relations. Pakistan Navy has always remained committed in maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond. Trilateral and bilateral exercises were a testimony of PN resolve in maintain good order at sea for regional peace and maintain close naval ties with other navies.













