Pakistani marble, onyx products attract Chinese customers

Pakistani booth and products attracted Chinese customers at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.

Muhammad Kamil, the Managing Director of Pak Link Enterprises, told China Economic Net on the occasion that they have displayed Pakistani tiles, handicrafts, furniture, saffron, copper, and onyx at the fair.He said that Pakistan has beautiful onyx in different colors and the saffron is also very famous around the world.Kamil added that they have received orders for various products from different individuals and companies.

While speaking on this occasion Chief Correspondent of the National Bank of Pakistan in China, Mr. Sheikh Muhammad Shariq said because of COVID-19 the number of participants in this fair was less but the best thing was that people could even watch and order online here.He added that many deals have been signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies including modern technologies, which will ultimately help Pakistani a lot as China is a country with advanced technologies. It is worth mentioning that the ongoing 2021 CIFTIS, being held both online and offline from September 2 to 7 focuses on the theme of “Towards Digital Future and Service Driven Development”.