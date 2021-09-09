Media is vital for democracy: law minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that media is the fourth pillar of the state and it plays vital role for strengthening democracy.

Addressing the media persons after oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of the Press Association of the Supreme Court, the minister said that pen was more powerful than the sword. He said that federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry would soon announce the good news about Media Development Authority Bill.

Barrister Farogh Naseem said that he was advocating for the cause of journalists. He said that everyone should work together to stop fake news. He said that the law ministry was working hard to amend the laws. He said that there would be audio and video recording in Criminal Law.

The country’s largest forensic lab was being set up in Islamabad, he added.

The minister stated that the law ministry coordinated with the ministry of Human Rights regarding journalists protection bill. On this occasion, the President of the Press Association of the Supreme Court, Amjad Nazir Bhatti, briefed the minister about the problems of journalists.