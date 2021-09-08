The World Largest Ayurveda Wellness Chain “Spa Ceylon,” launches in Lahore

The afternoon of Tuesday, September 7th, gave the glorious city of Lahore an International Luxury Spa brand, “SpaCeylon.” The grand launch took place at a vibrant location, within the hustling ambience of Alfatah store in Gulberg III. The owners of Spa Ceylon Pakistan, Saeeda Mandviwalla and Noor Mandviwalla welcomed the guests at the launch. Celebrities, friends, socialites and top of the line social media influencers were present in attendance to grace the event.

It targets customers from all age groups and has explicit ranges for men, women and children. With a diverse product range from skin & hair care essentials to home aromatic blends, including candles, soul soothing diffusers and bath accessories, Spa Ceylon is sure to become a one-stop-shop for all the therapeutic needs of Lahoris.



Attendees at the launch were keen to know about the products on display which shows the shift of consumer preference in wellness. Guests were pampered with a free consultation with Saeeda Mandviwalla herself and the giveaways were a pleasant surprise for the guests as a recall of the launch to take home. A consumer generated activity also allowed passersby and store visitors to avail a free gift at the spa by snapping a photograph of the outlet and tagging it on their socials. The vibrant new space adds value to the Alfatah store altogether and is a picturesque shop, becoming a photo opp all in itself.