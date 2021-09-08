Pakistan Navy conducts trilateral naval drills with US, German navies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR on Wednesday participated in a trilateral maritime exercise with American ship USS SHILOH and German Navy ship FGS BAYERN in North Arabian Sea. Earlier, PNS ALAMGIR participated in a separate exercise with a US Navy ship, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability, mutual learning and experience sharing among participating navies. The exercise proved to be mutually rewarding in strengthening navy to navy relations.