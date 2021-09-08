PM to launch Islamabad’s digitalized land record, cadastral map Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch the cadastral map of Islamabad Wednesday to curb land record tempering, ensure monitoring of construction through imagery and provide information about land ownership on a single click.

The Cadastral Mapping Project was conceived inspired by vision of the prime minister to modernise the old Patwar system into modernised digital online system.The Survey of Pakistan was assigned the task of cadastral mapping. The Phase I comprises digitisation of revenue record of three major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and state land data of the country with total cost is Rs 1994 million.

Survey of Pakistan has completed Islamabad Capital Territory digitisation by using Geographical Information System. The organisation digitised total area 943 sq km which include 400 sq km of CDA and 543 sq km ICT rural areas. In total, 70 sectors and 63 societies in CDA and 112 mouza in ICT have been digitised.

It was analysed that 1512 kanal area is encroached and 5350 kanal area is varying from CDA layout plans.This will also help overseas Pakistani to verify online information before purchase of land in Islamabad. The new system would also help identify the illicit hinging of state land, encroachment of nullah and forest.

The Survey of Pakistan has performed comparative analysis of 2008 and 2020 for undeveloped sectors on satellite images which would save billions of rupees to CDA administration for compensation during acquisition of land.

The cadastral mapping would also make easily available the property rights and tenure information, lead to lesser land litigation cases, better taxation, reduction in corrupt practices and land grabbing.The prime minister had also assigned Survey of Pakistan the Geo-Tagging/Mapping and Development of MIS of Evacuee Trust Property Board. The duration of the project is one year which would cost Rs 28 million. The project was started on 07-10-2020 and will be concluded on 06-10-2021.