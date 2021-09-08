Babar Azam supports Pak squads selection,Wasim Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan said on Wednesday that National captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken regarding announcement of the squads for the upcoming international assignments. PCB official said “It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment.

“On Tuesday afternoon (September 7), some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond.“It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month.”