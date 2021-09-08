Doctors shun OPDs at NICH Karachi

KARACHI: On Wednesday, the outpatient departments (OPDs) are closed at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH). This is because the doctors continue their protest over shortage of staff.

As per details, the doctors at the NICH are protesting against the lack of doctors, medical staff and medicines at the hospital. Doctors said while protesting that there is a shortage of medicines at the hospital. The people are compelled to buy medicines from private medical stores.

They further demanded the government to immediately change the policy of appointment of postgraduate doctors to end the shortage of staff.

The doctors demanded the Sindh government and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) administration to accept their demands.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government lifted the ban over operations across the government hospitals of the province after a decrease in the COVID-19 cases.

The health department said that “operations will be held as per schedule at the government hospitals across the province.”