Kangana urges Maharashtra government to open theatres ahead of ‘Thalaivii’ release

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming film “Thalaivii”, actress Kangana Ranaut has urged the Maharashtra government to allow theatres to open up and “save” the film industry from “dying”. Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story to make the appeal. She said: “Cases in Maharashtra have declined requesting Maharashtra Government to #openupcinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business.” On Tuesday, she penned another note on her Instagram Story. “In Maharashtra, restaurants, hotels, offices, local trains everything is open but movie theatres are shut because of Covid, according to Maharashtra government Covid only and only exclusively spreads in the movie theatres.” “Thalaivii”, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J Jayalalithaa, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa’s life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state’s politics.













