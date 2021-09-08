Ranbir Kapoor’s niece at one point was about to leak his phone number

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor appeared on The Kapil Sharma show with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani for the first time and the duo recounted some really funny incidents, one of them being Riddhima’s daughter wanting to leak uncle Ranbir Kapoor’s phone number to girls.

Kapil Sharma asked Riddhima that since she is the sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor, does her female friends ask her for his number. To which Riddhima recounted a funny incident where it was not her friends but daughter Samara who wanted to leak Ranbir’s number to girls in her school to win votes for Captaincy.

“Friends nahi, beti ne kaha tha. Beti ko captain banna tha school mein. Bolti hai. ‘Ranbir ka number leak karwa doon girls ko? Mujhe votes mil jayenge,” Riddhima recounts the funny incident. She said she asked her daughter not to do any such thing.

Neetu Kapoor shared that Ranbir had to resort to stealing because she gave very limited pocket money to her kids and never spoiled them. Neetu further said it is important for kids to value money

Riddhima who made her first appearance on television also revealed that while she was doing college in London, Ranbir Kapoor who was in Mumbai would steal her clothes from her cupboard and gift them to his then-girlfriend. She said she got to know about it when she was back home for the holidays and Ranbir’s girlfriend visited their home wearing her top.

Neetu also remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on the show and revealed while Riddhima is just like her father, Ranbir has taken after her and he is very calm by temperament.