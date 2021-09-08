Deepika complains about Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan

Actress Deepika Padukone and ace choreographer-director Farah Khan will be seen gracing the stage of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode.

The two will be seen participating in the reality show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and will try to win the prize money for their respective causes.

In a fresh trailer of the special episode released by the makers, Deepika is seen complaining to Amitabh Bachchan about Ranveer Singh not keeping up with his promise. Deepika is seen telling the megastar that Ranveer had once promised to cook breakfast for her but he still hasn’t done so. Hearing this, Big B immediately dials up Ranveer and asks him for not fulfilling the promise he made to his wife. To this, Ranveer says that since Big B has called him regarding this, he will not only make omelette for Deepika but also make her sit on his lap and feed her.

Farah then pulls up Ranveer’s leg, saying that Big B has only asked him to cook a meal for his wife and not make her sit on his lap. Her statement leaves everyone in a laugh.

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are collaborating on two projects together. They will feature in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ and will also be seen together in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film, tentatively titled ‘Project K’, with Prabhas as the leading man. The two have previously worked together in ‘Piku’. The special episode of KBC 13 featuring Deepika-Farah will air this Friday.