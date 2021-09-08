Alia Bhatt wraps ‘Darlings’ shoot, says ‘see you at the movies’

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming her upcoming feature “Darlings”, which also marks her film production debut.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is producing the dark comedy, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

The Mumbai-set film, also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew, is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood.

It traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Bhatt took to Instagram and posted a reel, showcasing behind the scenes stills and videos from the shoot.

“Darlings, it’s a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies,” she wrote. Verma also shared the same reel on his social media and said that he had a great time working on the movie.

“#ItsAWrap on #Darlings shoot. It was incredible fun working with this crew and I’m going to miss being around them. Here’s a sneak peak at what it was like on the sets,” he wrote on Twitter.

Besides ‘Darlings’, Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawad’, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.