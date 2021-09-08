Bharti loses 15kg, reveals secret to her body transformation ‘without following any diet’

Bharti Singh has never been shy about her weight. As a comedian, she would often have self-deprecating jokes about her weight and carried it gracefully. However, in the last year, the actor took on a fitness regime and has now lost 15 kilos. With everyone talking about her amazing transformation, Bharti opened up about the same and shared that she has been following intermittent fasting that’s helped her shed that extra weight.

She said that during the second lockdown earlier this year, she had no house-help at home, and had to do every chore herself. Getting tired quite easily, she realised that she wasn’t fit and decided to do something about it. “When we were doing Khatra Khatra Khatra, I would often talk to all these actors and they mentioned how they would fast long hours. I decided to give it a try. While initially, I would crave food late at night, I worked hard on it and now my body has accepted the new change. I don’t follow any diet, I just don’t eat anything between 7pm-12 pm. I have my regular parathas, eggs, dal-sabzi, everything I have always liked,” Bharti Singh told indianexpress.com.

The comedy star has moved from 91 to 76 kilos, and two sizes lesser and says that she wants to maintain her weight now. Also given she is not a gym person, this new routine is working wonders for her. “The last 30-32 years I haven’t taken care of myself, and would eat at odd time. That caused a lot of issues and I was even at borderline diabetes. I also got asthma during my stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi, and would also get tired really easily. Now, having shed my extra kilos I am feeling so much lighter and don’t even have any health issues,” Bharti said, adding that the pandemic also taught her the importance of being healthy, given people were fighting for life.

The comedy star has moved from 91 to 76 kilos and two sizes lesser and says that she wants to maintain her weight now. Also given she is not a gym person, this new routine is working wonders for her

Currently seen hosting Dance Deewane 3 and performing on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor shared that she is proud of her physical transformation, and feels happy seeing herself on-screen. She also likes posting more pictures on social media as the change is there for everyone to see.

Given a lot of her humour and jokes were around her weight, we wondered if her scripts will now have to be changed. “Yes, there were jokes on me, and before others laughed, I actually made fun of me. But that doesn’t mean my comedy will change now. I think we will joke about my transformation now. I also want people to know the fact that our health is in our hands. Our bodies listen to us if we start a routine. It’s really important to be healthy at the moment. I want to see the world, live my life and have a happy life with Haarsh.”

Bharti Singh candidly revealed that while husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa likes her new avatar, he often misses her old self. She said, “He keeps saying don’t become too thin, stay cute. He also misses my chubby cheeks and gets irritated when he doesn’t get to pull that. Haarsh is supportive of me but feels I act pricey when I refuse to go for late dinner.”

On a final note, the comedienne shared that now that she is feeling fit, the couple plans to extend their family in a couple of months.

She added that she would announce the same herself. Bharti also plans to keep working throughout her pregnancy as that would keep her, Haarsh and even the child happy.