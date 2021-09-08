Government to provide ‘extraordinary’ security to New Zealand team

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the security plan for New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said, as the Kiwis visit after an 18-year hiatus. New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan was cut short in 2002 after a bomb explosion outside the team’s hotel in Karachi. The Kiwis played a one-day series in 2003, but there have been no tours to Pakistan since. The federal minister said “extraordinary” security would be provided to the New Zealand team, as an unfortunate incident had occurred during their tour to Pakistan “last time”. In an extended series, New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20Is on their first visit to Pakistan after 18 years. The three ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs, confirmed both boards. Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the 17, 19, and 21 September ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3.













