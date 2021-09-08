Harsh to say Misbah and Waqar ‘ran away’, says Saqlain

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq said Tuesday it was a bit harsh to say Misbahul Haq and Waqar Younis “ran away”. “We shouldn’t talk like this,” he said, clarifying that he would not be commenting on the resignations of both coaches. Mushtaq’s comments come a day after former Pakistan coaches Misbahul Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down from their roles after developing differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the selection of the squad for the T20 World Cup. Commenting on the resignations, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had lashed out at them for “running away” from responsibilities. “My focus, however, is not on what happened yesterday, but what will happen tomorrow. I am looking after the task given to me to improve Pakistan cricket,” he said. “Why the coaches left is a matter of yesterday. I am looking forward to tomorrow. Who the next coaches will be is a matter for the PCB,” he added. He said if they performed the credit would go to the support staff. “We will take credit for our mistakes and learn from them. If we do well, that is fine. But if we don’t, we will accept our mistake and vow not to let it happen again,” he maintained. The former cricket star emphasised on playing fearless and aggressive cricket, saying that this was what the Pakistan team had done for the last one year. “We have spread the message till the bottom that we have to play dominant cricket.” He said the squad’s focus at the moment was on the New Zealand series. “We have to do well. All the best players have been selected. They are capable of meeting expectations,” he concluded.













