Ribery joins newly-promoted Salernitana aged 38

ROME: Former France attacker Franck Ribery has joined Salernitana on a one-year deal, the promoted Serie A club said on Tuesday. Ribery, 38, had been a free agent since leaving Fiorentina at the end of last season and was welcomed at their Estadi Archi home in southern Italy by around a hundred supporters. “There is an incredible passion and that’s why I came to Salerno,” Ribery said during a press conference. “I’ve come to bring my experience to the team,” he added. Salernitana, based to the south of Naples, have returned to the Italian top-flight after relegation in 1999 and head to Torino on Sunday after losing their two opening games of the season.













