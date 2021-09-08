FPCCI to stand firm with NICVD: Maggo

NICVD — the last hope for millions of poor, destitute, and helpless cardiac patients across Pakistan and beyond – is underfunded, according to The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo.

In addition, FPCCI chief said NICVD is a unique cardiovascular care hospital in the globe since it provides free, state-of-the-art medical and emergency care. FPCCI has now chosen to help NICVD’s voice be heard by government, non-government, and foreign donors by promoting the NICVD.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that NICVD served a whopping number of 2.3 million helpless heart patients in 2019, 1.6 million in 2020 and will serve around 2.3 million patients in 2021 as well.

“The NICVD is a true centre of excellence,” Nasir Khan, FPCCI vice president, said. “It successfully treats cardiac patients who have spent millions of rupees at private hospitals in Karachi but have not been totally and efficiently treated.” For treating patients without discrimination, he applauded the National Institute of Cancer and Vascular Diseases (NICVD), noting that even patients from neighbouring Afghanistan receive free treatment.

Professor Dr Nadeem Qamar, NICVD’s executive director, thanked the FPCCI president and vice president for visiting NICVD and listening to the institute’s issues. It was also recommended that FPCCI use its connections and marketing abilities to assist NICVD in raising cash from private enterprises and international contributors.

At the gathering, Interventional Cardiologist Dr Sohail Khan said NICVD is a model for developing countries since it saves hundreds of thousands of lives annually by delivering world-class emergency cardiac care and that we should all work together to raise money for the underprivileged patients it treats.