Gold price declines by Rs400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs112,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs112,400 in the local market on previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs96,022 against its sale at Rs96,365 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs88,020 from Rs88,334. The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained stable at Rs1430 and Rs1226, respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $1812 against its sale at $1824.













